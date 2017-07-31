2 arrests made in connection to Lastrapes Street drive-by shooting

Related Coverage Opelousas Police investigating multiple drive-by shootings on Lastrapes Street

OPELOUSAS, LA (KLFY) – Opelousas Police have arrested 2 individuals in connection to a reported drive-by shooting.

At approximately 7:38 p.m., officers responded to the scene in the 800 block of Lastrapes Street in the Government Housing Area known as “The OilMill.”

According to Sargent Crystal Leblanc, officers found two vehicles that were struck, with one of them being occupied by three individuals.

No one in the area was injured.

Two individuals, Jaylin Lamb, 21, and Marcus Chenier, 19, were taken into custody.

Sargent Leblanc says both were charged with 3 counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and Possession of Schedule I Drugs.

Both are currently being held at the Opelousas City Jail.

Anyone with additional information regarding this shooting is asked to contact Opelousas Police at (337) 948-2500.