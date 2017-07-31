2017 Lousiana Annual Sales Tax Holiday this Friday & Saturday

BATON ROUGE, LA (KLFY) – If you still need to get items on your student’s school supply list, you can take advantage of the annual state sales tax holiday later this week.

The 2017 Louisiana Annual Sales Tax Holiday begins this Friday and runs through Saturday.

During the holiday back-to-school supplies, electronics, appliances and most other retail purchases are subject to only 3% state sales tax instead of the full 5%.

This exemption applies to the first $2,500 of the purchase price of each eligible item.

The Department of Revenue is also encouraging shoppers to keep those receipts for education expense tax deductions.

