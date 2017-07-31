2017 Lousiana Annual Sales Tax Holiday this Friday & Saturday

KLFY Newsroom Published:

BATON ROUGE, LA (KLFY) – If you still need to get items on your student’s school supply list, you can take advantage of the annual state sales tax holiday later this week.

The 2017 Louisiana Annual Sales Tax Holiday begins this Friday and runs through Saturday.

During the holiday back-to-school supplies, electronics, appliances and most other retail purchases are subject to only 3% state sales tax instead of the full 5%.

This exemption applies to the first $2,500 of the purchase price of each eligible item.

The Department of Revenue is also encouraging shoppers to keep those receipts for education expense tax deductions.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s