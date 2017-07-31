Abbeville man arrested in hit and run crash over weekend on I-49

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) 25 year old Timothy Shake Jr. of Abbeville has been arrested on multiple charges including aggravated flight and reckless operation after police say he was involved in a hit and run crash on I-49 and then led police on a dangerous high speed chase.

According to Police Chief David Anderson, it happened Saturday just before 5 p.m. when officers with the Carencro Police Department responded to I-49 northbound near mile marker 4 in reference to a hit and run crash.

Anderson said when officers arrived, the hit and run vehicle in question was being pursued by a Lafayette Police Department marked police unit at which time Carencro Police began pursuit.

At mile marker 12, police say Shake’s vehicle’s had a tire blow out however he refused to exit the vehicle, Anderson said.

Officers began negotiations with the suspect and were eventually able to talk the suspect out of the vehicle, at which point the suspect was safely taken into custody without further incident.

Shake Jr. was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the below listed charges.

Charges include:

Hit and Run

Reckless Operation

Aggravated Flight

DUI (2nd Offense)

Poss. Of schedule II

Poss. Of a firearm in the Presence of a CDS