New Iberia marks 5th homicide this year

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The coroner has identified the victim of a shooting that happened on the 600 block of Field Street around 2:30 Sunday morning.

24-year-old Karon Frank of New Iberia was shot multiple times and killed.

Since then, loved ones have created a small memorial at the crime scene in his memory.

Major Wendell Raborn with the Iberia Sheriff’s Office says they don’t have any suspects as of now and the motive is still unclear but detectives are out questioning residents in the area.

Other than the westward direction an unidentified vehicle sped away, there’s not much information known.

“Nobody was outside, it was very late at night. Witnesses in the area say they heard a car speed away at a high rate of speed going West on Field Street but nobody could give us a description of any of the suspects”, Major Raborn said.

Frank’s death is the fifth homicide this year in the city.

The increase in violence drew extra patrols from Louisiana State Police beginning in May, which lasted a few weeks.

Major Raborn says when troopers were assisting with patrols, crime was down in the area.

“It allowed our guys to go ahead and handle the calls and they took care of all the incidents around. It proved to be very effective for the time period.”

New Iberia resident Fredrick Lopez says his home was hit by a stray bullet Sunday morning, luckily no one inside was hurt. Lopez says he supports a tax to fund a city police force, an idea that was brought up by Mayor Freddie Decourt to reduce crime.

Lopez says, “Every town needs more police, but remember, police can’t be everywhere at the right time.”

Others believe in addition to more authority, preventative measures and spiritual guidance is needed.

Evangelist Donavon Davis said, “Like I said before I will reiterate again, that’s [police presence] only one element to help salvage our community. It’s not solely or exclusively in law-enforcement, Amen.”

As police presence remains a concern, New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt is preparing a series of town hall meetings to educate the public on a proposed tax to pay for a city police department.