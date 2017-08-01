2 vehicle crash in Lafayette Parish sends 1 to hospital

LAFAYETTE, PARISH, La. (KLFY) – State Police are investigating a crash that occurred at the intersection of Fieldspan and Landry Roads.

According to authorities, the driver of a Pontiac Grand Prix who was traveling westbound on Landry failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by a driver if a Dodge Magnum traveling Northbound on Fieldspan Road.

The driver of the Pontiac sustained moderated injuries and was airlifted to a local hospital.

The driver of the dodge also sustained moderate injuries, State Troopers said