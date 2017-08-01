Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted on 2nd Degree Battery

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
Gustavious Tezeno. Photo Credit; Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted on Second Degree Battery.

Sheriff K.P. Gibson identified the man as 27-year-old Gustavious Tezeno.

Tezeno is described as a black male being 6’2” in height, weighing 165 pounds, with black hair.

His last known address is in the 100 block of Kathy Meadows Lane in Crowley, according to Gibson.

Anyone with any information on Tezeno is asked to call Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers at 789-TIPS / 789-8477.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s