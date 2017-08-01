Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office searching or man wanted on 2nd Degree Battery

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted on Second Degree Battery.

Sheriff K.P. Gibson identified the man as 27-year-old Gustavious Tezeno.

Tezeno is described as a black male being 6’2” in height, weighing 165 pounds, with black hair.

His last known address is in the 100 block of Kathy Meadows Lane in Crowley, according to Gibson.

Anyone with any information on Tezeno is asked to call Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers at 789-TIPS / 789-8477.