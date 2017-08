LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Country music superstar Alan Jackson is bringing his “Honky Tonk Highway Tour” to the Hub City this Fall.

Jackson will be performing at the Cajundome on Friday, November 3rd.

The tour is in part a celebration of his upcoming induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Grammy-winning vocalist Lee Ann Womack will be opening for Alan Jackson on the Cajundome tour stop.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, August 4th at 10:00 a.m.

