Congressman Clay Higgins to host town hall

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) Congressman Clay Higgins today announced he will host a town hall meeting on Thursday, August 3 beginning at 6:00pm at the Youngsville City Hall in Youngsville.

During the town hall meeting, Higgins will take questions on the important issues facing Congress and the American people and provide a brief update from his first seven months in Congress.

The town hall is part of the August work period, where Congressman Higgins will be traveling and meeting with constituents in all nine parishes.

Who: Congressman Clay Higgins

What: Town Hall Meeting

When: 6:00 PM on Thursday, August 3

Where: Youngsville City Hall, 305 Iberia St, Youngsville, LA 70592