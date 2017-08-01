Cuts For Kids gives parents one less task for back to school checklist

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – On the first day of school, kids need a lot of things.

Items like rulers, pencils, and calculators. Inside of Remington College, the goal is to help students look good.

The first of the month marks the start of Cuts For Kids, a program that gives free haircuts to children before school starts.

Cosmetology instructor Donna Bookman says the event gives parents one less item for their back to school checklist.

“I can go and get my kid’s hair cut for free at the school, I don’t have to worry about making an appointment. I can walk in because we’re doing walk-ins, we don’t have to take appointments and that leaves them space to go ahead and do anything else they need to get the child ready for school,” says Bookman.

Since the haircuts are free, it encourages parents like Monique Comeaux to pass along the good deed.

“Now that I’ve saved this money, I plan on sponsoring a kid at her school to buy them school supplies. Someone who can’t afford the school supplies, I can now contribute to them,” says Comeaux.

Remington College is doing walk-in haircuts only for children under the age of 17 for the first two weeks of the program.

Parents can also receive a free haircut, manicure, or pedicure after August 14th if they bring in any new school supplies.

Cuts For Kids ends on August 31st.