DOTD meets with New Iberia Council to address railroad crossings, drainage

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – For about 20 minutes at Tuesday’s city council meeting in New Iberia, council members rose questions to DOTD officials about things like railroad crossings and drainage

Councilman David Broussard has spearheaded a railroad safety project for nearly two decades and says the several railroad crossings still without lights and crossing arms puts the public in danger.

“The safety of the people has got to be a main safety to stop the cars from going across”, Councilman Broussard said.

As Legislative Director Joshua Hollins explains, the state’s number one goal is the safety of the people.

Hollins said, “We are just here to let the citizens know that our commitment is unwavering as it relates to the funds that have been spoken about and that our commitment actually goes above and beyond those funds to make sure that railroad safety is a priority here in New Iberia.”

As the council addressed drainage concerns, District 5 Councilwoman Sherry Guidry suggested a more consistent maintenance program along state roads.

“I’d like to see something like that instead of waiting. To be proactive and not reactive to every problem that we have.”

According to Hollins, there is a maintenance cycle in place but ultimately it comes down to manpower and money.

Hollins says they’re hoping to set up a town hall style meeting in the Fall to address additional railroad and drainage questions, as well as any other topics not discussed at the meeting.