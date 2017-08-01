Driver and passenger arrested in Scott ;booked for intent to distribute drugs, money derived from drug sales, illegal possession

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Scott Police have arrested two people during a traffic stop after locating marijuana, a loaded handgun, drug paraphernalia, and a sizable in their vehicle.

Police Chief Chad Leger said that officers conducted a traffic stop on the 300 block of Pecan Grove Road.

The officers made contact with 21-year-old Caisha Pierson and her passenger, 24-year-old Jeremy Colton.

Leger said that Colton admitted to having 3 grams of marijuana in the vehicle.

While searching the vehicle, officers found a loaded handgun, an additional 16 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and over $1,500 in cash.

Pierson would later admit that the two were selling the marijuana, according to Leger.

Colton and Pierson were booked into LPCC for Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Illegal possession of a firearm, and Monies derived from drug transactions.