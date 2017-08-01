Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s department searching for missing 3 year old toddler

The following is a release from the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s department

On Sunday, July 30, 2017 Dustin Sidwell reported that his 3 year old toddler daughter was allowed to leave with her grandmother Carol Denise Clark on Friday, July 28, 2017 to attend an Aunt’s birthday gathering with family and friends. Dustin said his daughter’s grandmother Carol was supposed to return her sometime Saturday, July 29, 2017, but she failed to do so. Dustin informed authorities that he last had contact with Carol on July 30, 2017.

Sophia was wearing a pink shirt, black straps with black shorts when she left with her grandmother. She is 3 feet tall and about 42lbs. A photo of both Carol and Sophia is included below.

Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division has issued a Warrant of Arrest on Carol Denise Clark for Simple Kidnapping. She is said to frequent the State of Alabama and may be in the Hazlegreen area of Alabama.

If anyone has any information or comes into contact with Carol Clark is asked to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 337-363-2161. All callers will remain anonymous.