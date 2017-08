JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) – The City of Jeanerette Public Works Department will conduct a citywide flushing of the water systems today and tomorrow.

Mayor Aprill Foulcard says the flushing will begin at 9:00 p.m. to minimize inconvenience to residents.

Residents may experience short periods of discoloration and slightly lower than normal water pressure, Foulcard added.