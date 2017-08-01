Local chef to compete in National Seafood Cookoff

St. Martinville Chef Bonnie Breaux is headed to New Orleans this week for the Great American Seafood Cook-off.

New Orleans will host the 2017 Great American Seafood Cookoff.

In its 14th year, the cook-off promotes the quality and variety of domestic seafood. During the competition, each chef will prepare a dish that highlights the use of domestic seafood while interacting with a live audience, celebrity hosts and the “chef ref.”

Each dish will be presented to a panel of nationally known judges, who will score based on presentation, creativity, composition, craftsmanship and flavor.

Breaux is Louisiana’s representative and she hails from St. John Resturaunt, in St. Martinville.

She was the first woman to win the Lousiana cookoff in its ten year history.

News 10’s Gerald Gruenig caught up with Chef Breaux before she heads off to compete in the Crescent City.

Chef Breaux will be competing against 12 of Americas best seafood chefs Saturday at the New Orleans Convention Center.

So what will she be preparing: A cracklin crusted black drum that won her the Louisiana Seafood crown a month ago.