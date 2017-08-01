Morganza man dies after motorcycle goes airborne and lands on him, authorities say

A man died at the hospital after crashing his motorcycle Monday evening in Pointe Coupee Parish, according to investigators.

Louisiana State Police identified the victim as Robert Mayeaux, 66, of Morganza.

According to troopers, the wreck happened on LA 1 north of LA 420 near Morganza just before 5 p.m.

Senior Tpr. Bryan Lee with LSP Troop A said what investigators have pieced together so far is Mayeaux was headed northbound on LA 1 on a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle when it “drifted” off the highway and hit an embankment.

He added troopers have not yet determined what caused the motorcycle to go off the road, but investigators said the it went airborne and landed on top of Mayeaux.

According to Lee, Mayeaux suffered serious injuries in the crash and was rushed to Pointe Coupee General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Lee stated it is not believed Mayeaux was impaired at the time of the crash, but as with all deadly crashes on Louisiana highways, a blood sample was taken for analysis.

The investigation is ongoing.