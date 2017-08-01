New Iberia man sentenced in 2015 Armed Robbery case

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – A New Iberia man was sentenced to 75 years hard labor without the possibility of parole for a 2015 crime he committed.

Tristan Romero, 27, was sentenced for armed robbery with a firearm, 50 years hard labor without parole for attempted first degree murder, and 20 years hard labor for intimidation of a witness.

All sentences to run concurrently with the others.

Romero was convicted back in March for the 2015 incident where he entered the vehicle of the victim, who was parked in line at a fast food restaurant on Hopkins Street in New Iberia.

Romero demanded money from the victim, then shot him after only receiving $7.

Romero threatened a witness of the crime then fled the scene.