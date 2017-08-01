Police: Boy fatally shot in connection with domestic dispute

BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — Authorities say a domestic dispute led to gunfire that killed a 5-year-old boy in Louisiana.

News outlets report 20-year-old Keuntrel Rayshun Knight was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder and second-degree murder in the death of the boy. The shooting occurred at the Southern Living Mobile Home Park on Sunday morning.

Bossier City police Sgt. Joel Frentress says 29-year-old Reese Williams drove to the mobile home with his three children because he believed a woman he was upset about was at the residence. Frentress says a dispute between Williams and Knight turned violent and spilled outside.

Authorities believe a stray bullet struck the boy. Williams was shot in the upper torso and buttocks. Williams remains in serious condition at a hospital.

It’s unclear if Knight has a lawyer.