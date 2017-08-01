Scott home total loss after electrical fire Monday afternoon

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Firefighters in Scott were called out to a house fire Monday afternoon.

Fire Chief Chad Sonnier says that while the blaze was brought under control quickly, the mobile home was a total loss.

Scott fire crews responded to the scene just before 5:00 p.m. in the 2500 block of Louisiana Highway 93.

Heavy fire was emitting from the mobile home.

Investigators determined the fire was caused by an electrical issue in the porch area.

Chief Sonnier says no one was injured as a result of the blaze,

However, the family’s 3-month old puppy was unable to escape and perished inside the home.