Search Crews Looking for Potential Missing Boaters

KLFY Newsroom Published:

The following is a release from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

Search and rescue crews are currently searching for possible missing boaters in Lake Pontchartrain.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement agents recovered an overturned 12-foot flat boat with trolling motor, ice chest and various other debris related to a boating incident this morning, Aug. 1 near the Hwy. 11 bridge.

Search crews with the New Orleans Police Department, U.S. Coast Guard, Louisiana State Police and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office are also participating in the search.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s