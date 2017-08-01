State Police investigating second crash on the intersection of Landry and Fieldspan Road

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – State Police are investigating a second crash that happened today at the intersection of Landry and Fieldspan Road.

Earlier today, 2 vehicles were involved in a crash in that location. One person was airlifted to a hospital with moderate injuries.

Sergeant Tregg Theriot with the Louisiana State Police said that a driver of a car heading westbound stopped at a stop sign but didn’t yield to traffic. The driver was struck on the driver side by an SUV.

There were 3 injuries including the driver of the car.

That driver suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital, according to Theriot.