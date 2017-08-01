U.S. 90 near Lydia blocked as emergency crews work crash involving 18-wheeler carrying hazardous materials

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Photo Credit: MGN

IBERIA PARISH (KLFY) – State Troopers are currently working the scene of a crash involving an 18-wheeler carrying hazardous materials on U.S. Highway 90 at Patoutville Road near the Lydia area.

Master Trooper Brooks David says that while no injuries have been reported, there is total blockage on the road at this time.

Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and Iberia Parish Fire crews are assessing the scene and Hazmat crews are en route.

Traffic is being diverted to U.S. 90 Frontage Road to Hubertville Road.

News 10 has a crew en route to the scene and will update this developing story as new information becomes available.

