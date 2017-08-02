A look inside the new St. Pius Church

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A massive construction project is taking place in Lafayette.

A new Catholic church is being built on Kaliste Saloom Road, right next to St. Pius Church.

It will be the new church and the $19 mill project is nearly complete.

It’s the first new church to be built in Lafayette in 22 years.

Father Steve LeBlanc said the congregation was outgrowing the old church.

The masses were crowded, people standing so the desire for the new church was kinda built upon that, that need and also for the future growth of this area in this part of Lafayette,” LeBlanc explained

The new church is a massive 34-thousand square foot structure that includes seating in front of the altar, as well as on either side.

There is also an area for a traditional choir, as well as space for a band.

There is also room for a children’s church area, a bride’s room, 2 cry rooms, and 8 restrooms.

The new church will be able to accommodate 900 people. Nearly double what the old church seats.

And while the design is mainly traditional, there will be a few things not usually seen in older churches.

“The kind of baptismal font that the parish will have will accommodate immersion for adults and infants. And it will also have a very large gathering area, as you go in there’s a very big gathering area where we’re trying to create community and you gotta create space to create community,” said LeBlanc.

With the new church set to open in October of this year many wonders what will happen to the old church across the street. Father Leblanc said it will eventually be used for office space.

A dedication ceremony for the new St. Pius church is scheduled for October 5th at 6:30 p.m.