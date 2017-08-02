Arrests made in connection to string of Calcasieu Parish vehicle burglaries; another suspect wanted

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has made two arrests and is looking for a third suspect in connection to a series of June vehicle burglaries.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso said that investigators responded to a complaint of 5 vehicle burglaries of unlocked vehicles and another complaint of a burglary of a locked car. Mancuso said that the suspect busted that car’s window.

Investigators were able to identify the suspects responsible for the burglaries as John Guillory, Darrien Guillory, and Charlie Guillory.

On July 17, John Guillory was arrested after being interviews by detectives, according to Mancuso.

On July 21, Darrien Guillory turned himself in.

Mancuso said the men are all being charged with 5 counts of simple burglary; 4 counts of theft under $750; and simple criminal property damage.

Charlie Guillory is still wanted. If anyone knows his whereabouts the public is asked to call CPSO lead Detective Greg Nall at (337) 491-3747 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 439-2222.