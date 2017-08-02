Bridge and lane closures in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Public Works Director Mark Dubroc announced that the Bajat Road Bridge crossing Bayou Carencro Lateral 4, just south of Bajat’s intersection with Ombrage Rd., will be closed today.

Dubroc added that the emergency bridge closure is due to the structural deficiency of the timber piles and the bridge will remain closed until sufficient funds are allocated to replace the bridge.

Appropriate detour routes are established.

Dubroc also announced today E. Pont des Mouton Road between I-49 Frontage Rd. and Louisiana Ave. will have alternating lane closures from today thru Friday, September 1st, 2017 5:00 pm. These closures are necessary for concrete repairs.

Traffic in both directions will be maintained at all times, according to Dubroc.