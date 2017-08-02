Duson Police seeking overnight armed robbery suspects

DUSON, La. (KLFY) – The Dollar General store in Duson was robbed at gun point overnight.

According to Police, the armed robbery occurred just before 10:30 Tuesday night at the store located in the 8800 block of Cameron Street.

Store surveillance shows two men, one armed with a handgun escort the two clerks, who had just closed the store down, back into the store.

The suspects demanded cash and cigarettes; however, no cash was taken because the money was secured in a time-locked safe.

A third suspect entered the store after the robbery was in pursuit.

The suspects did take about 40 packs of various brands of cigarettes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS (8477).

A reward of $1,000 will be given for information that results in the arrest and acceptance of charges in this case.