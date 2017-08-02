Early morning house fire on Palmetto Drive claims the life of Lafayette woman, several pets

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – An early morning house fire claimed the life of a middle-aged Lafayette woman.

The Lafayette Fire Department responded to calls of a house fire just before 1:00 a.m. in the 100 Block of Palmetto Drive.

According to the Lafayette Fire Department, 65-year-old, Madeline McQuade, called 911 and reported heavy smoke inside her home.

When firefighters arrived, they found McQuade inside.

She was immediately removed from the burning home and firefighters and paramedics began medical assistance.

She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, where she later died from her injuries.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within 15 minutes.

There were several pets inside that perished as well.

A cigarette was determined to be the cause of the fire, which was ruled accidental.