Glittery iPhone cases recalled due to possible chemical burns

WKRG Published:

(WKRG) – MixBin Electronics of China is recalling nearly 275,000 iPhone cases after reports surfaced that leaking chemicals caused burns.

The cases contain glitter suspended in a liquid and affect cases for the iPhone 6, 6s and 7.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports 24 instances of skin irritation or chemical burns.

Consumers with the affected cases are advised to stop using them immediately and contact MixBin for a refund.

Learn more about the recall here: https://phonecaserecall.expertinquiry.com/

