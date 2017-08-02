Jeanerette man arrested and charged in connection to complaints in Younsgville

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A Jeanerette man is arrested on several charges including conspiracy to commit murder after police received complaints that he was trying to talk with juvenile females in two separate locations in Youngsville back in May.

Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux said that on May 4, the Youngsville Police Department received a call about a suspicious male, who was trying to make contact with female juveniles in the Sugar Mill Pond subdivision. When officers arrived, they were not able to find the male.

Shortly after, Youngsville Police received a call about a person matching the description of the suspicious male in the Sugar Mill Pond subdivision, trying to make contact with female juveniles at the Six Pack Convince Store. When officers arrived there, they could not find the man, according to Boudreaux.

After an investigation, officers were able to identify the suspect in both complaints as Montana Doise.

Doise was arrested and charged with Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder, Attempted Aggravated Kidnapping and four counts of Video Voyeurism.

At the time of the arrest, Doise was in the Iberia Parish Correctional Facility on the charge of Unauthorized Use of a Moveable, which is related to the case in Youngsville, according to Boudreaux.

The investigation is ongoing and investigators are looking to identify a possible female accomplice who may have helped Doise in his crimes.