Lafayette Parks and Recreation budget up for review by City Council members

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette city-parish council members are reviewing the Lafayette Consolidated Government’s proposed budget.

The parks and recreation department is the first one up for an individual review.

That department is known for having to survive on a slim budget.

The department of parks and recreation’s focus will be on maintaining the facilities the parish does have. The department’s director says he understands the budget is tight but he has another proposal up his sleeve.

“We get a lot of events in the centers and a lot of activities in the parks; so for us to keep that up that’s the dollar value that keeps driving recreations,” said LCG Parks and Recreation Director Gerald Boudreaux.

There’s also the issue of millages or the lack thereof. For years, Parks and Rec. have depended on the general fund and its subsidy to get by.

“Where we do go for the future years and how do we impact the quality of life for all of our citizens? What is it that Lafayette wants from their parks service?” Boudreaux asked.

Boudreaux added that many smaller communities like Youngsville and Broussard have passed millages to take of their needs.

He believes there are going to be some tough funding questions to answer and some decisions to make.

“And if those questions are negative, then I can tell you it’s going to negatively impact our ability to keep up and maintain these facilities, to offer these programs and to have opportunities for our citizens,” Boudreaux said.