New Iberia man killed in early morning motorcycle crash in Broussard

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – A motorcycle crash claimed the life of a New Iberia man early Wednesday morning.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene just after 1:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Petroleum Parkway.

Major Ginny Higgins tells News 10 that Jarod Boudreaux, 31, was traveling westbound on the motorcycle at a high rate of speed on Petroleum Parkway when, for unknown reasons, he traveled across the center line and exited the roadway to the left.

Investigators say Boudreaux continued traveling beyond the shoulder of the road and lost control of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle became airborne and Boudreaux was subsequently ejected.

Major Higgins says that although Boudreaux was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, he was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries he sustained in the crash.