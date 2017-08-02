Quality Parenting Initiative changing communication for the foster care system in Acadiana

The Department of Children and Family Services implemented the Quality Parenting Initiative a year ago this month.

554 children are currently in the Acadiana region foster care system, but under the Quality Parent Initiative, parent mentors with the Extra Mile are optimistic that the changes they have seen in the past year are bridging the communication gap between biological and foster parents.

Tiffany Carroll is currently a parent mentor with the Extra Mile, but it always hasn’t been that way. In 2009 her children were removed from her care by the state’s child protective services, and she utilized the services offered by the Extra Mile.

Tiffany took the loss of her children hard and having a bad foster care experience didn’t help the situation.

“It was horrible, It really was even though they weren’t placed in a certified foster parents home they were placed with a relative, it was still a hard situation because they would do things without telling us and they would do things it was like a parent I didn’t feel I had rights as a parent,” said Carroll.

After going through extensive counseling Tiffany regained full custody of her children. Learning for her experience she then decided to become a parent partner mentor with the extra mile and under the QPI program, she’s seen the foster care system become more open to communication.

“Now with the QPI part it’s just bringing everyone together, bridging that gap of communication bringing everyone together as a team,” said Carroll

There aren’t concrete statistics out just yet to show that QPI is creating more reunions between biological parents and children, but workers at the Extra Mile are seeing progress first hand.

Evangeline Boudreaux, with the Extra Mile, said,” I think what we have seen is that people are having a different kind of experience going through it. One that is more open, one that people do get more information, people to feel more part of a team. I think the quality of the experience is very different than what it was even a year and a half ago.”

