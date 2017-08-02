State Fire marshal investigating morning house fire in Parks

PARKS La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating an early morning fire in the 1000 block of Eunice Road in Parks.

A spokesman with the St. Martin Fire District said that firefighters arrived and suppressed the fire within 30 minutes.

No one was in the home, but the home was considered a total loss.

The State Fire Marshal’s office was called to investigate and confirmed that the fire was intentionally set.

Details on the fire remain under investigation.