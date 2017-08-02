Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Roanoke

ROANOKE, La. (KLFY) – A man was arrested during a traffic stop in Roanoke and was charged with possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, and illegal possession of a firearm.

Commander Ramby Cormier said on yesterday, during the traffic stop, a Jefferson Davis Parish Patrol Deputy searched the vehicle of Nicholas Coble after noticing the faint odor of marijuana.

Coble later told the deputy that he had some Methamphetamine in his shirt pocket. The deputy found a small container in Coble’s shirt pocket with two plastic bags of marijuana and one bag of what Coble described as the meth, according to Cormier.

The Deputy also found a loaded .22 caliber rifle.

Cormier said Coble was arrested and charged with Possession of CDS, Schedule I, Possession of CDS, Schedule II Possession of a firearm with CDS and Possession of drug paraphernalia.