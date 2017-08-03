LPSO deputies looking for endangered runaway teen

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a runaway teenager who is believed to be endangered.

16-year-old Venus Archangel has been missing from Lafayette Parish since July 17, 2017.

Archangel left her home without permission and has not returned.

Public Information Officer John Mowell said she was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt with a Superman emblem on the front and dark blue sweat pants.

She was also seen carrying a pink duffle bag containing clothing

Archangel is described as 5’7” tall, with black hair and brown eyes and weighing 110 lbs.