Man accused in crash that killed local DJ arrested again for DWI

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A man accused of driving under the influence in a fatal crash that killed a local DJ earlier this year was arrested again for driving under the influence.

According to jail logs of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Dakota Richey, 24, was arrested Tuesday and charged with operating while under the influence, operating while under suspension from a prior charge and careless operation.

He is currently in jail on a $61,000 bond. Richey was arrested in connection with the fiery crash on Congress Street that left Brad Wedlock, 28, dead on April 3, 2017.

Richey was charged with vehicular homicide and driving under the influence for the crash on June 2, 2017.

The Daily Advertiser reports, he was in jail for the fatal crash until July 6, 2017, when he posted a $89,050 bond.

He will go to court in September for the crash.

Richey was charged in August 2015 with possession of drug paraphernalia and was charged in December 2015 with two counts of possession of synthetic marijuana and resisting arrest, according to The Daily Advertiser.

He’s due in court in December on the prior drug charges.