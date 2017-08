MAMOU, La. (KLFY) – Authorities say a 3-year-old toddler who was allegedly kidnapped by her grandmother in Evangeline Parish has been found safe and unharmed today.

The child, who was reported missing on July 30, 2017, has been returned to the custody of her father.

Deputies have arrested the child’s grandmother, Carol Denise Clark, on the charge of simple kidnapping.

Clark is being held in jail on a $35,000 bond.