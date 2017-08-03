Shooting in New Iberia wounds man

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
(MGN)

NEW IBERIA, La (KLFY) – A man was shot and wounded in the leg in New Iberia this evening.

Captain Wendell Raborn says that the incident happened around 9:30 in the 700 block of Ann Street.

The shooting is under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s