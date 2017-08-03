Study being done to help accidents at intersection in Duson

DUSON, La. (KLFY) – On August 1st, two crashes within hours of each other occurred at the intersection of S. Fieldspan Rd and Landry in Duson.

This came after a crash at the same intersection that killed one woman on July 21st.

The intersection has seen fluctuating numbers of crashes throughout the years.

It has gone from lows of one in 2013 to a high of 12 last year.

A feasibility study on the intersection is looking to help with the crashes.

The intersection in Duson is just one of 35 that are being analyzed in the Acadiana area for solutions.

Solutions that could include a roundabout for example.

“We noticed some significant increase in the number of crashes that would be correctable by a roundabout. Roundabouts are pretty good at eliminating what they call right-angle crashes which are the dangerous crashes that lead to fatalities,” says Ashley Moran of the Acadiana Planning Commission.

Moran says a short-term solution to the intersection could be a four-way stop.

Leslie Emery lives feet away from the intersection and has witnessed numerous accidents from his house.

“We’ve been living here for 40 years. There’s been many people killed here. Many people killed. I’m tired of listening to all these people screaming. I can hear that girl screaming from my house yesterday or Tuesday when it (the accident) happened,” says Emery.

The study concludes at the end of the year.