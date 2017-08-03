Three indicted for murder in 2007 Lafayette cold case

(The Daily Advertiser) – Three men were indicted Tuesday in a Lafayette cold case dating back to 2007.

Lafayette Police announced in May the arrests of the three men at a news conference in May.

On Tuesday, a grand jury indicted Kendall Smith, 32, of Plain Dealing; Marcus Smith, 29, of Alexandria; and Edward Woods, 33, of Alexandria, all on a charge of second-degree murder.

The three are accused of the beating death of Malcolm Davis, 39, in August 2007. According to Lafayette Police, the three men attacked Davis in the parking lot of a gas station at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Evangeline Thruway after Davis allegedly shoplifted a can of beer.

The case was unsolved for 10 years. Deputy Police Chief Reginald Thomas said at the news conference the case was given to the department’s Special Investigations Unit of four detectives formed in February 2016 to review unsolved crimes.

Marcus Smith and Woods remain in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. Smith is no longer in LPCC, according to jail records.

All three are scheduled for arraignment in Lafayette in September.