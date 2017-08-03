Unattended lit candle leads to Scott house fire

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – The Scott Fire Department was called to put out a house fire on the 100 block of Sheridan Drive this afternoon.

Fire Chief Chad Sonnier said that when firefighters arrived, they noticed heavy smoke emitting from the roof’s edges and fire coming out of a bedroom window.

Sonnier added that the fire’s origin was an unattended lit candle accidentally left by the homeowner in the bedroom.

The bedroom where the fire started received moderate damage, with the rest of the home receiving some smoke and heat damage.

No one was injured as a result of the fire, according to Sonnier.