OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – A man was arrested for shooting and injuring another man in a fight in Opelousas.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Pulford and Washington Streets at around 7:30 p.m.

A spokesperson with the Opelousas Police Department says that during the fight, Frank Daniels allegedly shot John Bryant in the neck.

Bryant was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Daniels was arrested and taken into custody, according to the spokesperson.