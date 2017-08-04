Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office attacked by ransomware virus

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Officials say the operating network of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office was attacked by a ransomware virus earlier this week.

The Information Technology department for the sheriff’s office has isolated the virus and is working on restoring all of the information to the network.

Major Wendell Raborn said, “it does not appear at this time that information was removed but all precautions are being made to protect personal and confidential information”.

On Tuesday morning, the virus infected data files with an encryption code which made the files inaccessible.

Authorities say the cyber attack was contained to the sheriff’s office’s network but did not cause the law enforcement agency to shut down.

However, some the department’s information systems, such as reports and emails are offline.

The FBI’s Cyber Crimes Unit has been notified of the attack and will soon begin investigating the case.

The IT department anticipates to have the internal network completely functioning by early next week, Raborn said.

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness along with the Department of Public Safety have been in contact with the Sheriff’s Office, to monitor the situation and offering help to restore the system.

