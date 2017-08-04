Lafayette traffic cameras are being taken down this weekend; will cause closures

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Since June 4th, traffic cameras in Lafayette have been shut off.

The DOTD has released that multiple lanes and roads will be closed this weekend as crews take down red light traffic cams.

These cameras are coming down since the city’s contract with Redflex has expired.

“We didn’t really know that any of the cameras we’re going to be taken down, and the road closure is probably going to be a little inconvenient but we had no idea that any of the cameras were going to be taken down,” said Lafayette resident Laci Arnaud.

The cameras have been in operation since 2007, and according to figures released last year by city parish government, more than $10 million in fines have gone uncollected.

Gerald Alford, another Lafayette resident, said “I never liked the traffic cams. I think they were kind of a way to just make money.”

Opponents of red light traffic cameras say the citations are not enforceable because they are civil citations, not criminal citations issued by law enforcement.

“You could always protest the ticket, but if you lost you have to pay the court cost plus the cost of the ticket. I didn’t feel you know that was fair,” said Alford.

Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux said he’s working with Lafayette police to increase police presence at those intersections that had a camera until a new traffic camera system is in place.

“I’m glad, I hope they do come down. I think everyone just has to be responsible and drive safely. It shouldn’t have to have a big brother watching them to make them do that,” said Alford.

Mayor President Joel Robideaux said getting a new traffic camera system could take months and there is interest in expanding into school zones.

Below is a full list of road closures from DOTD.

The eastbound outside lane of US 167 (Johnston Street) at Woodvale Avenue/Foreman Drive, 0.72 miles west of LA 3025 Spur, in Lafayette Parish; this closure will be Sunday from 7:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m

The northbound outside lane of LA 3025 (South College Road) at the intersection of US 167 (Johnston Street), in Lafayette Parish; this closure will be Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The southbound outside lane of LA 3184 (Bertrand Drive) at the intersection of Dulles Drive, in Lafayette Parish; this closure will be on Monday from noon until 3 p.m.

The westbound turn lane of LA 98 (Gloria Switch Road) at the intersection of I-49 Service Road, in Lafayette Parish; this closure will be on Monday from 9 a.m. until noon