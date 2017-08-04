Lane closures scheduled for removal of traffic cameras in Lafayette Parish

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced several lane closures in the coming days for crews to remove traffic cameras in Lafayette Parish.

DOTD says the following closures will happen Sunday:

Eastbound outside lane of US 167 (Johnston Street) at Woodvale Avenue/Foreman Drive, 0.72 miles west of LA 3025 Spur will be closed on Sunday, August 6, from 7:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., weather permitting.

Northbound outside lane of LA 3025 (South College Road) at the intersection of US 167 (Johnston Street) will be closed on Sunday, August 6, from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., weather permitting.

DOTD says the following closures will happen Monday:

Southbound outside lane of LA 3184 (Bertrand Drive) at the intersection of Dulles Drive, in Lafayette Parish, will be closed on Monday, August 7, from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., weather permitting.

Westbound turn lane of LA 98 (Gloria Switch Road) at the intersection of I-49 Service Road, in Lafayette Parish, will be closed on Monday, August 7, from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., weather permitting.