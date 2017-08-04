Police: Man kills ex-girlfriend, stays with her body

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man who authorities say slashed the throat of his ex-girlfriend and stayed with her body for hours has been arrested.

The Advocate reports 42-year-old Miquel Angel Lopez was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 41-year-old Sara Hernandez. Authorities say the stabbing occurred Saturday around 12:45 p.m.

Lopez knocked on his roommate’s bedroom door and asked him to call police Sunday morning. When police arrived at the home, Lopez had several cuts on his forearms, hand, fingers along with a severe cut to his stomach, causing intestinal damage.

Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don A. Coppola Jr. says Lopez stayed with Hernandez’s body for 10-14 hours. According to a report, Lopez threatened to kill Hernandez in the past.

It’s unclear if Lopez has a lawyer.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com