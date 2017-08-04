Police: Man kills ex-girlfriend, stays with her body

By Published: Updated:
Miquel Angel Lopez (Photo Courtesy: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man who authorities say slashed the throat of his ex-girlfriend and stayed with her body for hours has been arrested.

The Advocate reports 42-year-old Miquel Angel Lopez was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 41-year-old Sara Hernandez. Authorities say the stabbing occurred Saturday around 12:45 p.m.

Lopez knocked on his roommate’s bedroom door and asked him to call police Sunday morning. When police arrived at the home, Lopez had several cuts on his forearms, hand, fingers along with a severe cut to his stomach, causing intestinal damage.

Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don A. Coppola Jr. says Lopez stayed with Hernandez’s body for 10-14 hours. According to a report, Lopez threatened to kill Hernandez in the past.

It’s unclear if Lopez has a lawyer.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s