School Begins in Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Back to school today for Iberia Parish as faculty and staff opened their doors for the new school year.

Along with a new year comes new agendas, programs and plans to improve students’ learning curve.

Westgate High School and Iberia Middle School are implementing new features to help get students adjusted back to the classroom.

Iberia Middle School held an orientation for new students to help familiarize them with the campus.

They also are implementing a new program that gets every student involved in some form of club or activity.

School administrators say the new feature will be rolled out throughout the school year.