St. Landry teachers get CPR and First Aid Training before the start of school

BEAU CHENE, La. (KLFY) – St. Landry parish teachers received First Aid and CPR training at Beau Chene high school.

And this training really hit close to home.

Back in April, a Beau Chene student suffered a heart attack on a school bus.

Students on the bus and four facility members were able to revive the student.

Beau Chene teacher Brent Boudreaux says the teachers arrived in today’s training eager to learn.

“It’s always nice to hear that you are making a difference. After the program, we do evaluations for quality assurance, but it was nice to hear that they got something out of it. We do professional development days and education before the school year. So to add the American Heart Association to it just increases the knowledge. It increases the desire for our teachers and the passion to teach and educate,” Boudreaux explained.

Boudreaux added that when the program ends, around 200 teachers will be certified in CPR and first aid.