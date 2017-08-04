State Troopers arrest Lake Charles man for child pornography

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – A Lake Charles man was arrested and charged with having and sharing child pornography.

Louisiana State Police Sargent James Anderson said that investigations into the possession and child pornography led detectives to 43-year-old Robert Lejeune.

After serving Lejeune a search warrant, investigators were able to confirm downloaded and shared videos of children being sexually abused.

Lejeune was charged with pornography involving juveniles and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Bond was set at $100,000, according to Anderson.

If convicted, Lejeune faces up to a $50,000 fine and from five to twenty years in prison without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of his sentence.