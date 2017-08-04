Two arrested on multiple drug charges in Henderson

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Patrick Brasseaux and Jeanette Saintigan. Photo Credit: St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office

St. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) – 2 people were arrested in Henderson in connection with having illegal drugs.

Major Ginny Higgins of the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s office said that authorities found several illegal drugs including Methamphetamine at a residence in the 1300 block of Henderson Highway.

59-year-old Patrick Brasseaux was arrested and charged with 1 count of Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, 1 count of Possession of a Legend Drug, and 1 count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

36-year-old Jeanette Saintigan was also arrested and charged with 1 count of Possession of Methamphetamine, 1 count of Possession of a Legend Drug and 2 counts of – Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance

No bond had been set on either individual, according to Higgins.

